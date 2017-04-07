

CTV Montreal





Some members of Montreal’s Syrian community say they are applauding the U.S. missile strikes, and have been waiting a long time for someone to do something.



When news of the raid on the Syrian military airbase broke, Yaman Alqadri was surprised and relieved.

“I was almost shivering. I opened the laptop to see CNN and I cried,” she said.

Born there, the 23-year-old is about to become a Canadian citizen. She has been watching what's happening to her country very closely.

“We felt for the first time that justice can happen or might be near,” she said.

In 2011, while studying medicine in Syria, Alqadri took part in protests denouncing the Bashar al-Assad regime.



She was arrested and detained for a month because she passed around pamphlets on campus. She was 18 at the time.



“I was beaten up, I was questioned. They used a Taser on me during questioning. It was horrific. It was painful. It's unforgettable,” she said.

For the past six years she has wanted to see the international community take action, not just condemn with words.



She said she won’t ever forget Thursday’s surprise air strikes in response to Syria's deadly chemical attack on Tuesday. Now there is, she said, a ‘glimmer of hope.’

“He is being punished. For the first time in six years, the world sent a message,” she said.



Faisal Alazem with the Syrian Canadian Council said he wants for these types of actions to continue.

“We need to work on parallel fronts,” he said. “One is for real action in Syria, real investments in Syria, so that mass atrocities stop. And on the diplomatic front, because at the end, yes, we do need a political solution in Syria.”

Alqadri said she simply wants to see the regime fall.

“That's the dream, that I would be able to enter Syria one more time to see it free, to see it democratic and see it rebuilt. I would love to take part in that transition process,” she said.

For the first time in six years, she's cautiously optimistic.