A suspected murderer will remain in custody while immigration authorities figure out how to deal with him.

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham was charged with killing his wife, Anuja Baskaran, in 2012, but that case was dropped because it was taking too long to proceed.

The Crown has decided to appeal that decision, but in the interim Thanabalasingham is being detained by the Immigration Review Board because he is considered a flight risk.

The IRB would like to deport Thanabalasingham, but because he was a successful refugee claimant he has "protected person" status and cannot be deported.

The board is now considering, given Thanabalasingham's status as an accused killer, of removing the special status and thereby being able to deport him.

Thanabalasingham told the board at a hearing Thursday that he would not appeal a deportation order, but has yet to officially make that request.

Thanabalasingham will remain in custody until his next immigration review hearing on June 9.