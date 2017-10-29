

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

At 12:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire in a store on Pontgrave. Firefighters said the fire began near the store’s entrance and was quickly extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters said the glass door near the front was already broken before the fire started, leading them to believe the fire was criminal in nature.

The file has been transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad.