Suspect to be charged for deadly weekend stabbing
Three people were injured, one critically, in stabbings on St-Laurent early Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 9:49PM EDT
One man has turned himself in following a deadly stabbing in downtown Montreal.
Shortly after closing time on Sunday May 14, a 24-year-old man was stabbed at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and St. Laurent Blvd.
The victim made it to nearby Clark St. before being found by emergency crews, and he later died in hospital.
Several other people were treated at the scene for stab wounds.
A 25-year-old man showed up at a police station on Tuesday and said he was responsible for the death.
He will appear in court Wednesday to face charges of second degree murder.