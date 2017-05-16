

CTV Montreal





One man has turned himself in following a deadly stabbing in downtown Montreal.

Shortly after closing time on Sunday May 14, a 24-year-old man was stabbed at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and St. Laurent Blvd.

The victim made it to nearby Clark St. before being found by emergency crews, and he later died in hospital.

Several other people were treated at the scene for stab wounds.

A 25-year-old man showed up at a police station on Tuesday and said he was responsible for the death.

He will appear in court Wednesday to face charges of second degree murder.