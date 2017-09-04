

CTV Montreal





A suspect in an attempted robbery is in critical condition after being shot by police on Monday morning.

At 9:40 a.m., the 26-year-old man allegedly tried to hold up a cab driver in Montreal North and then fled on foot.

The victim called police who went searching for the suspect. He was found in a bus shelter near the corner of Pie-IX and Charleroi.

Police said the man had a gun on him and alleged he made a threatening gesture towards the officers, who then shot him.

Witness Anthony Ianniciello said he heard a loud "bang, bang" noise.

"I came by with my bike, curious. I asked the gentleman down there and he said somebody got shot," he said.

Ianniciello said the area where the shooting occurred usually has a heavy police presence and "a lot of action."

"It's not a safe area at night," he said.

Two police officers have been treated for shock.

A police perimeter was erected around the corner of Charleroi and Garon.

Due to the SPVM’s involvement, the filed has been transferred to the Quebec Bureau of Independent Investigators.