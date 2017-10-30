

The Canadian Press





An arrest has been made after two bodies were found late Monday morning in a home in the South Shore community of Sainte-Catherine.

Rousillon police made the discovery in the home on Forestier St. So far neither the age nor gender of the victims is known.

The Sûreté du Québec was called in to take over the investigation.

At around 1:00 p.m., officers at the crime scene saw a suspect nearby. As they approached, the man fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

SQ spokesperson Gino Pare said the suspect has a link to the two victims, but did not specify the relationship.

