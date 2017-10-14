Suspect in 2014 murder turns self in to police
There is a Canada-wide arrest warrant out for Régino Magloire, 27, on suspicion of homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:12PM EDT
A suspect in a 2014 murder in a Plateau bar turned himself into police on Friday night.
Regino Magloire, 27, presented himself to authorities at a detention facility in Riviere-des-Prairies.
Magloire faces a charge of second degree murder for allegedly shooting Steven Celestin to death on June 7, 2014 in the Park Ave. bar.
Four other people were injured in the incident.
Magloire was wanted under a cross-Canada warrant and was thought to be dangerous.
He is also accused of pimping.
The suspect will appear in court via videoconference on Saturday afternoon.
