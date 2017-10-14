

The Canadian Press





A suspect in a 2014 murder in a Plateau bar turned himself into police on Friday night.

Regino Magloire, 27, presented himself to authorities at a detention facility in Riviere-des-Prairies.

Magloire faces a charge of second degree murder for allegedly shooting Steven Celestin to death on June 7, 2014 in the Park Ave. bar.

Four other people were injured in the incident.

Magloire was wanted under a cross-Canada warrant and was thought to be dangerous.

He is also accused of pimping.

The suspect will appear in court via videoconference on Saturday afternoon.