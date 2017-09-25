

CTV Montreal





The suspect in the murder of a transgender sex worker has been arrested.

Montreal police say Jean Edens Lindor, 24, was arrested in Scarborough, Ont. on Monday. He was wanted in the murder of Sisi Thibert, a 26-year-old who was stabbed in her apartment in Pointe St. Charles last Monday.

Lindor will be arraigned Tuesday morning at the Toronto courthouse and will then be returned to Montreal in police custody.

A warrant was issued for Lindor on second-degree murder charges after police made developments in the case, including watching surveillance camera footage from inside the Mullins St. apartment building, which featured a man police believe is Lindor.

Another resident of the building came across the badly injured woman lying in a hallway.

They called 9-1-1 and paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Medical crews took the victim to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Thibert’s murder led trans activists to call for more protection of transgender sex workers, who face much higher rates of violence than other populations.