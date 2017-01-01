

A suspect was taken into police custody on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man earlier that day in the town of Plaisance.

The body of Erik Dugas was found at 2 p.m. that day. Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said SQ officers had been called to the Parc Ave., where they discovered the body.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face a charge of premeditated murder.