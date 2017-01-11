

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for 21 robberies since late November in shops in the Plateau Mont-Royal, downtown and Rosemont areas.



Jerry Martin, 40, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court Tuesday. He faces charges of robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



Police believe the robberies he allegedly committed began on Nov. 30, but that the suspect became more active around the end of December.



A wider investigation was then opened leading police to believe the robberies were linked to the same suspect.



On Sunday, Martin was recognized by police officers, while in a convenience store at a gas station in the downtown area. Police arrested him on the spot.



The robberies were generally conducted in the same way: the thief entered the shops and demanded the cashier open the cash register, while showing his gun in the pocket of his coat. He would then grab the cash and flee the scene.