Saint Judes St. in Laval looks like a tributary of the Riviere des Prairies.

Sandbags line the street as citizens are desperately hoping the water will stay on the street, and not descend into their basement garages and homes.

"Yesterday was chaos. Everyone is so stressed," said Carol Jaber.

"I came back on Sunday and it was super high. We started putting a lot of sandbags and yesterday one of my neighbours, the sandbag wall collapsed and the water went into her house."

She's been fortunate so far, with a sump pump keeping water from getting too far into her house.

Residents praised city workers who toiled for days to hold back the water. But despite the hard work, over the weekend part of the wall gave way, letting water infiltrate houses.

Bessy Agelakos is one Chomedey resident with a mess to clean up.

"It gushed, everything broke down, everything's destroyed on the first floor. Honestly it's disastrous. There's no words, there's no words," said Agelakos.

Seta Kardashian also suffered losses.

"The basement is done. There's nothing I can save. Nothing," said Kardashian.

About 90 homes in Laval were evacuated on Sunday and Monday, with firefighters patrolling the neighbourhood on boat should anyone need rescue.

More than 150 houses have some water infiltration.

To prevent further damage members of the Canadian Armed Forces were in Laval on Monday, filling sandbags and delivering them to zones at risk.

One of those zones is the north side of Laval, where the Mille iles river has pushed its way onto Liverpool St. and turned it into a swamp.

Mohamed Jaafri said he asked the city to deliver sand and bags on Saturday, but it was slow to arrive.

"They said they would bring it. They didn't and Saturday there was still no water, there was a little water so if they had come on Saturday we should not get to this," said Jaafri.

Friends and neighbours helped him block his garage with sacks of soil. His dike is now lying just a few centimetres above the water line but his driveway is submerged.

Meanwhile Jean Caisse patrolled the neighbourhood in a kayak.

His house, further away from the water, is safe and dry.

"I'm thinking about those who are worse off than me," said Caisse, on his way to check on waterlogged neighbours.

Laval is currently in a state of emergency with dozens of houses evacuated.

That state of emergency is expected to last several more days.