

The Canadian Press





Canadian advocates want the federal government to allow American secrets leaker Chelsea Manning to enter the country.

They say although the U.S. soldier was convicted of leaking thousands of classified documents, she poses no security threat to Canada.

Manning tried to enter Canada last month to travel to Montreal and Vancouver, but was turned away at the border when officials determined her crimes were akin to a violation of Canadian treason laws and made her inadmissible.

Her case was referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board for a hearing, but advocates want Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to step in.

More than forty organizations and individuals wrote to the minister late last week, including academics, civil liberties organizations, Canada's association of Quakers and activists Naomi Klein and Avi Lewis, among others.

A spokesman for the minister said Hussen had no comment.

The 29-year-old transgender woman was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, a term ended after seven years when then President Barack Obama commuted her sentence.