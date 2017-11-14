

CTV Montreal





Quebec Superior Court has approved a class-action lawsuit involving people who were stuck on Highway 13 following a snowstorm in March.

This lawsuit, being managed by the law firms of Deveau Avocats and Trudel Johnston and Lesperance, is against the city of Montreal, the province of Quebec, and the SAAQ.

The lead defendant is Gilles Beauchamp who was stuck until 3 a.m.

According to court filings he was suffering from a sports-related injury at the time and so was in pain, without access to medication.

The eligible defendants will include the hundreds of people who were stuck on Highway 13 South and Highway 520 East (Cote de Liesse) between 7 p.m on March 14 and noon on March 15, 2017.

The legal filings allege the province and the city of Montreal erred in managing traffic and snow removal during a storm, and in failing to provide emergency services.

A report released earlier this year public policy consultant Florent Gagné blamed Transport Quebec and the Sureté de Quebec for failing to help people stuck in their cars.

The highways were blocked on March 14 after three trucks jackknifed on the snowy highway.

Gagné said police initially failed to realize there were hundreds of drivers stuck, and then could not communicate that to people in charge, saying there was "a major organizational flaw in the monitoring and warning process in place at the transport ministry and also at the SQ."