

The Canadian Press





Two out of five Quebecers will participate in Halloween celebrations, according to a study conducted by the province’s retailers’ council.

As could be expected, that number goes up significantly for families with small children, 85 per cent of which have plans for the ghoulish holiday.

On average, families plan to spend $67 on the holiday, $46 of which will be dedicated to candy.

Two out of three Quebecers said they plan to decorate their homes.

Expect to see plenty of little Thors, Iron Men and Wonder Women on the streets as 55 per cent of those surveyed said they plan to dress up as a superhero. Characters from films like IT will also be common, with 32 per cent saying they plan on basing their costumes on horror characters.

In advance of Halloween, police and the SAAQ are cautioning those in residential areas to be careful of little children on the streets and to drive slowly.