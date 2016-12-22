

CTV Montreal





Sun Youth is now providing shelter for scores of people left homeless by a fire in Cartierville.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon on Dudemaine St. when someone left their stove unattended.

The flames spread to the roof of the building and firefighters had to hack multiple holes in the roof to contain and extinguish the fire.

What wasn't damaged by fire or smoke was damaged by water which quickly froze.

Jerome Gonzales isn't sure where he will be sleeping for the rest of the week.

"Maybe I'm going to stay with my friends then I don't know, I don't know what will happen next," said Gonzales. "I am thinking how am I able to live? All my stuff, my money, is in there. It's really very depressing."

Seventy-six people in about 40 units had to evacuate their homes on Monday and have not been allowed back since.

The Red Cross found them temporary shelter, but that ended on Thursday morning, throwing many into the care of homeless shelters.

Finding a new place cannot come soon enough for Leonard Sandy who was hoping to see his children for Christmas.

"I get to see my kids every weekend," said Sandy. "I'm pretty sure that my ex is not going to want her kids to go to a shelter to see their father."

Sun Youth is stepping up to help people get back on their feet.

"With new clothing. We give them bus tickets. We help them with transport if they need to be transported we can actually transport them. We also help them with coupons at grocery stores... and we assure a follow up for the time that the fire victims need," said Eric Kingsley.

Meanwhile a daycare across the street from the building that caught fire is being overwhelmed by donations.

Ever since the fire people have been dropping off clothes, diapers, and other necessities.

The daycare operators appreciate the generosity but say they have nowhere to store the items being left.

The daycare is now asking donors to bring their goods to the Cartier Emilie on Lachapelle St. instead, since that facility is equipped to handle donations, to sort them, and to provide them to those in need.