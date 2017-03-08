

CTV Montreal





Heroes wanted!



Sun Youth is looking for 91 young candidates deserving of a new bicycle. For the 33th year, Sun Youth will hand out bikes, helmets and locks to kids between 3 and 17 years old who have had a positive impact on their community or shown courage under exceptional circumstances.



Anyone can submit a candidate for the free bike before March 31. Get an application form here.



The winners will be honoured at a ceremony in late May.

The ceremony will also celebrate the 92nd birthday of Bike Man, an anonymous donor who has been supporting the program from its inception. Sun Youth says it has distributed more than 1,300 new bicycles to young people over more than three decades.