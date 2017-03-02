

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





The tears came even as P.K. Subban smiled and waved to the Bell Centre fans.

Tears streaked his cheeks as the former Canadiens defenceman got a long standing ovation before his first game back in Montreal as a Nashville Predator on Thursday night.

Chants of "P.K., P.K." filled the 21,000 seat arena as a video montage of his flashy moves on the ice as a Canadien from 2009 until he was dealt to Nashville last June 29. The Toronto native stood at the blue-line with his teammates for the pre-game tribute and soaked it all in.

Subban was injured when the Canadien won 2-1 in Nashville in January, so it was his first game against the team that drafted him in the second round in 2007 and then watched him blossom into a star. Subban, who won a Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman in 2013, helped the Canadiens become a contender in the league's Eastern Conference.

Along the way, he became hugely popular, not only for his skill and go-for-broke style on the ice, but for his bubbly personality, his close connection with the fans and his charitable works.

On Wednesday, he was awarded a medal for meritorious service by Governor General David Johnston for his 2015 pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital.



