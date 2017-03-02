Subban in tears during long Bell Centre ovation in first game back with Preds
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 8:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 10:13PM EST
The tears came even as P.K. Subban smiled and waved to the Bell Centre fans.
Tears streaked his cheeks as the former Canadiens defenceman got a long standing ovation before his first game back in Montreal as a Nashville Predator on Thursday night.
Chants of "P.K., P.K." filled the 21,000 seat arena as a video montage of his flashy moves on the ice as a Canadien from 2009 until he was dealt to Nashville last June 29. The Toronto native stood at the blue-line with his teammates for the pre-game tribute and soaked it all in.
Subban was injured when the Canadien won 2-1 in Nashville in January, so it was his first game against the team that drafted him in the second round in 2007 and then watched him blossom into a star. Subban, who won a Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman in 2013, helped the Canadiens become a contender in the league's Eastern Conference.
Along the way, he became hugely popular, not only for his skill and go-for-broke style on the ice, but for his bubbly personality, his close connection with the fans and his charitable works.
On Wednesday, he was awarded a medal for meritorious service by Governor General David Johnston for his 2015 pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital.
All the feels. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/qYJTR0TI4U— NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2017
