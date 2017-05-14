

P.K. Subban got warm birthday wishes from some old friends on Saturday.

Staff and patients at the Montreal Children’s Hospital sang “Happy Birthday” to the former Canadiens star in a video posted to Twitter.

.@PKSubban1 , The Children’s has a special something to say to you! / @PKSubban1 le Children a un message spécial pour toi! @PKSF1 pic.twitter.com/LM51wvPG9s — Montréal Children's (@HopitalChildren) May 13, 2017

Subban replied, saying “Thank you @HopitalChildren!! Miss you guys.”

The 28-year-old defenceman, who was traded to the Nashville Predators last year for Shea Weber, has a long history with the hospital. He was well-known for often visiting patients and has committed to raising $10 million for the facility.

Since the trade, Subban has developed a connection with the kids in Nashville as well. In December, he took several patients on a sleigh ride through the Tennessee city before treating them to gear from the Predators’ store. The youngsters also received letters from some of Subban’s young friends at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.