

CTV Montreal





Six months after she took a leave of absence, Suanne Stein Day is resigning as chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

One year ago Stein Day admitted to violating the school board's code of ethics, but refused to admit she did anything wrong.

The board was unable to take any action against Stein Day, but in April she took a leave of absence.

Since then Noel Burke has been acting as chair, and he will continue in that role until a permanent replacement is chosen.

In August 2016 the school board's ethics commissioner determined that Stein Day had violated three separate articles of the board's code of ethics on multiple occasions.

The first letter of complaint about Stein Day was filed on Dec. 15, 2015, where 16 staff members accused her of making "slanderous and libelous remarks (that) range from criminal allegations in terms of misappropriation of funds and embezzlement to salacious claims of respected members participating in sexual affairs."

The letter also stated that Stein Day was "assassinating the characters of some of the most senior level members of the school board and pillars of the LBPSB community," and that she was spreading "gossip" and "lies" to "outsiders across the province with no offer of proof to back up her claims."

Many principals and vice-principals made similar claims about Stein Day's behaviour.

Stein Day was first elected as chair of the board in 2011.