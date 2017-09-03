Stroll places seventh in Italian Grand Prix as Hamilton claims victory
Williams driver Lance Stroll of Canada competes during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 3:45PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton was virtually unchallenged from his start at the poll position to his first place finish at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Montreal’s Lance Stroll placed seventh after becoming the youngest driver to ever start a race from the front row. Stroll qualified fourth the previous day.
Hamilton finished almost five seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel came in third.
The victory left Hamilton with 238 points for the drivers’ championship, three ahead of Vettel with seven races left.
The next race on the schedule is the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks.
