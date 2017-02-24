

CTV Montreal





Government lawyers and notaries have received the "final offer" from the provincial government, and they will deliver a counter-offer this weekend.

The 1,100 members of the LANEQ union have been on strike for 18 weeks in a bid to get wage parity with Crown prosecutors.

On Thursday Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau delivered what he called the government's "final offer."

On Friday Premier Philippe Couillard called the union and urged them to accept the terms.

Having reviewed the offer and discussed the call, lawyers have asked to meet government negotiators.

Moreau agreed to the request, and the meeting will take place on Saturday.