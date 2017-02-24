Striking government workers to meet negotiators on Saturday
Jean Denis, president of the LANEQ union, which represents provincial government lawyers and notaries
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 7:55PM EST
Government lawyers and notaries have received the "final offer" from the provincial government, and they will deliver a counter-offer this weekend.
The 1,100 members of the LANEQ union have been on strike for 18 weeks in a bid to get wage parity with Crown prosecutors.
On Thursday Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau delivered what he called the government's "final offer."
On Friday Premier Philippe Couillard called the union and urged them to accept the terms.
Having reviewed the offer and discussed the call, lawyers have asked to meet government negotiators.
Moreau agreed to the request, and the meeting will take place on Saturday.
