Stricter rules regarding caleches to be introduced in Montreal
A girl gives a carrot to a horse in Old Montreal Wednesday, May 18, 2016 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11:21AM EDT
Stricter regulations regarding Montreal’s famed caleches are being introduced at city hall Wednesday.
Horse-drawn carriages in Montreal have been controversial as some animal welfare groups have called for a complete ban, saying it is dangerous for the horses.
Mayor Denis Coderre backtracked on plans to ban the tourist attraction last year.
After pushback from caleche drivers, who won a court battle to place an injunction on the ban, Coderre lifted the proposal.
Instead, the city decided to invest $500,000 to improve services and regulate the industry.
The new bylaw will include the following regulations:
- Drivers will be trained in customer service, tourism and caleche regulations
- Drivers will be required to follow a dress code
- Horses must certified as healthy every six months by a veterinarian
- Horses cannot be placed in a harness for more than nine hours a day (this includes travel time to and from the stables)
- Horses must have a 10-minute break after every ride
- No caleches on hot days; horses will not be on the road once the temperature hits 28C
- Horses will be microchipped to track their work
The regulations come after a series of events sparked outrage, including a horse hit by a car in Griffintown, and two recent incidents involving caleches in Quebec City.
