

CTV Montreal





Stricter regulations regarding Montreal’s famed caleches are being introduced at city hall Wednesday.



Horse-drawn carriages in Montreal have been controversial as some animal welfare groups have called for a complete ban, saying it is dangerous for the horses.



Mayor Denis Coderre backtracked on plans to ban the tourist attraction last year.



After pushback from caleche drivers, who won a court battle to place an injunction on the ban, Coderre lifted the proposal.



Instead, the city decided to invest $500,000 to improve services and regulate the industry.



The new bylaw will include the following regulations:

Drivers will be trained in customer service, tourism and caleche regulations

Drivers will be required to follow a dress code

Horses must certified as healthy every six months by a veterinarian

Horses cannot be placed in a harness for more than nine hours a day (this includes travel time to and from the stables)

Horses must have a 10-minute break after every ride

No caleches on hot days; horses will not be on the road once the temperature hits 28C

Horses will be microchipped to track their work

The regulations come after a series of events sparked outrage, including a horse hit by a car in Griffintown, and two recent incidents involving caleches in Quebec City.



