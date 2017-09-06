

CTV Montreal





A stretch of De Lorimier Ave. has been shut down in both directions after city workers discovered the ground was unstable.



City workers were digging to rebuild sewer pipe in the 300-metre portion between Laurier Ave. and Masson St. in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough when they realized the ground could give way.



Work was immediately halted and the road was closed as a precaution.



City engineers will inspect the site on Wednesday.

