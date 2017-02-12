

CTV Montreal





A snowfall warning has been issued across Southern Quebec as a storm is expected to bring 15-25 cm of snow accumulation.

The snowfall started Sunday afternoon and continued to accumulate throughout the evening. South-Western Quebec is at the centre of a vast storm system that will be bringing blizzard conditions to Atlantic Canada.

The snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the night with winds gusting up to 60 km/hour. This will cause blowing and drifting snow, but winds are expected to diminish by Monday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions that could make for a messy commute to work on Monday morning.

Throughout Sunday evening blowing snow and slippery road conditions made driving difficult.

Numerous flights in and out of Pierre-Elliott Trudeau airport have been delayed or cancelled.

The snowfall is expected to taper-off by late Monday morning.