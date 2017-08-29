

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal and the STM will make a major announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding the future of public transport on the island of Montreal.



The STM said it needs to plan ahead for the changes that will be brought about by the construction of the new light-rail system from the South Shore to the North Shore and the West Island, as well as the planned construction of five new stations on the Blue Line.



The STM is also expected to announce major changes on bus routes to integrate them with the light train and the new metro stations.