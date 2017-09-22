STM rejects Grands Ballets ad as being an incitement to violence
This poster for Stabat Mater by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal was rejected as being an incitement to violence. Photo by Sasha Onyshchenko
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 12:09PM EDT
The STM has rejected an advertisement for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal as being something that could incite violence.
The poster for the upcoming production of Stabat Mater features lead dancer Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya with a large nail through her foot, and blood running from her shoulder.
The image refers to the story of the ballet, which is about how the Virgin Mary suffered during the crucifixion of her son Jesus Christ.
The transit agency said the image violates the norms, pointing out that its users are of all ages and backgrounds.
Ivan Cavallari, artistic director for the ballet, found the decision odd considering the number of the hyper-sexualization of so many other images that are accepted on ads in the metro system.
Latest Montreal News
- Westbound Turcot closure starts Monday and lasts until November
- STM rejects Grands Ballets ad as being an incitement to violence
- Important witness to amber alert case questioned by police
- City of Montreal gets new powers of metropolis status in unanimous vote
- Man accused in Amber alert case should soon return to Quebec