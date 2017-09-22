

CTV Montreal





The STM has rejected an advertisement for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal as being something that could incite violence.

The poster for the upcoming production of Stabat Mater features lead dancer Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya with a large nail through her foot, and blood running from her shoulder.

The image refers to the story of the ballet, which is about how the Virgin Mary suffered during the crucifixion of her son Jesus Christ.

The transit agency said the image violates the norms, pointing out that its users are of all ages and backgrounds.

Ivan Cavallari, artistic director for the ballet, found the decision odd considering the number of the hyper-sexualization of so many other images that are accepted on ads in the metro system.