Business owners running kiosks in Phillips Square are angry at the City of Montreal, saying they were betrayed after being promised their locations would be secure after an upcoming revitalization project.

Last year, Ludmila Zoueva bought the Marche Aux Fleurs du Square Phillips kiosk after working there for three years. When she bought it, she thought she was investing in her future.

“We already knew about the renovations in the park,” she said. “When I was buying it, I called the people responsible for the project and they said there are official documents that said we’re in the plans and want to include us in their vision.”

The revitalization project was announced in 2015 by the Coderre administration. Construction is set to begin in 2018 and will see work being done to modernize the old sewer and water systems under Ste. Catherine St. The project will also see the installation of heated sidewalks and large, inflatable tunnels.

On Nov. 14, Zoueva said she received a call to come meet with officials. That’s where she received the news that her kiosk would be forced to close as the project proceeds.

“They gave us an official letter saying we’re no longer in their vision and after the renovations, there won’t be any markets,” she said.

The flower ship and neighbouring maple syrup kiosk were given until Dec. 31 to relocate. On Jan. 8, the buildings housing their businesses will be demolished.

Zoueva said she was able to negotiate an additional year due to the short notice making relocation impossible. She has yet to receive any official confirmation of that extra year.

Even with that concession, Zoueva said the way the city has handled the whole project has been unacceptable. The businesses have started a petition for customers to sign, urging the city to reconsider.

Phillips Square regular Jean Liz-Mer said the area won’t be the same without the kiosks.

“They shouldn’t have to take the blame or take the fall,” he said.

With a new administration in place, a city official said the issue is being studied and a decision on the kiosks’ fate will be decided shortly. Zoueva said she will “put in all my energy to save this place.”

“We were betrayed,” she said. “They clearly let us know we were in the plans. I thought it wasn’t respectful because they made the decision alone in their offices and let us know after.”