

CTV Montreal





Quebec's police forces are teaming up with the SAAQ to launch a new operation reminding Quebec’s motorists to buckle up.

Operation Belt 2017 will focus on the importance of making sure each of a car’s occupants is wearing their seat belt at all times.

According to authorities, wearing seat belts reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured in a collision.

Since 2011, an average of 70 people has died each year in collisions in which they weren’t wearing their seat belts while another 170 have been injured.

During the campaign, police will be on high alert for motorists and passengers who aren’t wearing their belts. Offenders are liable for fines that can range from $80 to $100 and can have three demerit points deducted from their driving record.