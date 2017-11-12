The statue of John A. MacDonald that stands in Place du Canada was hit by vandals on Sunday.

The monument was spray painted red.

The defacement was captured in a video posted online.

In an accompanying statement, a group claimed responsibility. In the statement, the group said that while they were not affiliated with any of the organizations involved in Sunday’s anti-racism rally, their motive for the vandalism was “inspired in part by movements in the USA to target public symbols of white supremacy… such as Confederate statues.”

Colonial & Racist John A. Macdonald Monument defaced in Montreal from A Fit Na on Vimeo.