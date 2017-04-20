

CTV Montreal





Water levels continue to rise throughout southern Quebec and public officials are warning residents to take precautions because of more rain in the forecast.

Rigaurd has declared a state of emergency as the Rigaud river swells and empties into the Ottawa river, which has burst its banks.

About 70 homes have been declared off-limits, and 20 more households could be ordered to leave by the weekend.

The mayor of Rigaud said safety should always come first.

"Some people are going to criticize this and criticize that, but you know what? At the end of the day, our job is to make sure that the lives are all safe," said Hans Gruenwald Jr.

Most of the people ordered to leave their homes went to stay with families, but others will be put up in a hotel. The local library is also available as an emergency shelter.

"Whether it's one person or 50 people, it doesn't matter. It will be done. The support is there," said Gruenwald Jr.

That didn't stop some people from ignoring evacuation orders and driving through flooded streets in cars loaded with sandbags. Those people said they were going to do what they could to keep their homes dry.

Gruenwald added that the town ordered 3,000 more sandbags on Thursday to distribute to residents, and that this year's flooding is looking to be the worst in the past decade.

Flooding in Laval

Meanwhile flooding is also reported in several parts of Laval as public security officials said the Mille Ile and Des Prairie rivers are the waterways most at-risk for flooding, although the Outaouais river is also running high.

Free sandbags have been made available at several Laval fire stations and residents are encouraged to place them around their homes to protect against the water.

"The city of Laval put sand at five sites. You can have the location of the sites on the Laval website at Laval.ca and we're giving free sandbags for all citizens," said Laval Fire chief Patrick Ferland.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call 311 for more information and to call 911 in case of emergency, such as if a basement is already flooded.

"The fire department will lend them a pump, but they will have to rent a pump at a store and we will have to pick the pump back," said Ferland.

However, some Laval residents are not impressed with the city’s response. Sarah Leduc said she had difficulty getting helpful information.

“We call 311, they said call 911. We called 911, they said call 311,” she said. “Nobody wants to take care of us. Nobody cares.”

She said five public security vehicles have been through her neighbourhood, but nobody stopped to offer help.

"Five cars came here, turned around, with two guys doing nothing. Five times they came in the night, they are coming, they take a look, and then they go," said Leduc.