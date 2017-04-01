

The Canadian Press





Forwards Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson won’t be in the Tampa Bay lineup when the Habs take on the Lightning on Saturday night, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Stamkos has been out of action since injuring his knee on Nov. 15 while Johnson hasn’t played since March 9.

Both players took part in the team’s training session on Saturday morning.

Nikita Kucherov will return to action after missing the Lightning’s 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday due to a virus.

Canadiens’ forward Torey Mitchell has also taken ill, missing Saturday morning’s training session. The Habs’ fourth line against the Lightning is expected to be Dwight King, Michael McCarron and Andreas Martinsen.

Defenceman Jordie Benn took part in the skate. Benn missed Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the Panthers due to an injury that coach Claude Julien described as “minor.”

Carey Price will get the start for the Habs while Andrei Vasilevskiy will man the nets for the Lightning.