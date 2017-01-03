

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say a man stabbed late Monday night is expected to survive.

The stabbing took place around 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ste. Catherine St. near Viau Blvd. outside an apartment building.

Witnesses said three men fled the scene while the victim went home to get help.

Emergency crews then rushed to the scene and the 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Police said there are signs of the attack both inside and outside the apartment building where the victim lived.

Officers returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to continue their search for clues.

So far there is no description of the suspects, and police noted the victim has had previous run-ins with the law.