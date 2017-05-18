Stabbing in Old Montreal during 375th celebrations
Police search for the culprit after a stabbing in Old Montreal during the 375th celebrations (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 7:33AM EDT
A 23-year-old was stabbed Wednesday night in Old Montreal, at the site of the 375th anniversary celebrations.
Montreal police say the man was badly injured and was taken to hospital.
An altercation broke out at about 10:45 p.m., between the victim and a person he knew on Rue de la Commune across from Place Jacques-Cartier.
No one has been arrested so far.