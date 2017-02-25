Stabbing in downtown Montreal leaves man in critical condition
Police set up a perimeter at the corner of Berri St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. after a 27-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:32PM EST
A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious wounds after he was stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday night.
Police responded to a 911 call that came in just after 8 p.m. about an armed assault at the corner of Berri St. and Maisonneuve Blvd.
Police set up a perimeter in the area but so far they do not have a suspect. Investigators will be speaking with witnesses.
The victim was stabbed in the upper body and is in critical condition.