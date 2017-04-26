

Police are questioning a 23-year-old man following a stabbing in Verdun.

An argument erupted on a balcony at a rooming house at the corner of Evelyn St. and Strathmore St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man stabbed a 27-year-old man in the upper body, and was then subdued by other residents.

Residents said the two men have been arguing frequently over the past few weeks.

The victim was taken to hospital and will survive.

The suspect will likely be charged with armed assault.