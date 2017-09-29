

CTV Montreal





A theft of expensive medical equipment at St. Mary's Hospital has led to 19 cancellations of colonoscopies scheduled to take place Wednesday, the hospital has confirmed.

Police say they received a call about the theft Wednesday morning, and that the equipment was likely stolen overnight.

St. Mary's gastroenterology department is in the sub-basement with an exit door on to the parking lot.

Investigators have not made any arrests yet and they say they are still speaking with people about what may have happened.

The theft caused more delays for colonoscopies - a procedure that is already notoriously delayed at many Montreal hospitals.

Patients can go for months and sometimes years before getting the cancer-detecting procedure.

In a statement, the hospital confirmed that the department is functioning normally again.

“Due to the circumstances, 19 patients scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 had to be rescheduled, 90 per cent of whom have appointments to be seen by the end of next week. The remaining 10 per cent will be rescheduled shortly,” the statement read, adding that “a multifaceted investigation is underway.”

The average price of an endoscope is $3,700 – they are equipped with cameras and flexible parts and must be disinfected after every use.

Staff told CTV they are worried since budget cuts forced the reorganization of hospital security. Some reported they were concerned about the impact on the safety of patients and the potential for the theft of more medical equipment.

The statement released by the hospital said tougher security measures have been implemented throughout the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, of which St. Mary’s belongs.

Equipment theft is a known problem at hospitals across North America. Earlier this year, thieves made off with about $1.2 million in endoscopic and surgical equipment from Toronto Western Hospital.

Doctors there said it was likely headed to the black market overseas, because it's highly unlikely that a licensed Canadian doctor would buy this type of equipment.

“High-value medical equipment theft—and more specifically endoscopy and colonoscopy equipment—is on the rise in several countries,” said St. Mary’s.