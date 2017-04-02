

The Canadian Press





Voters in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta will head to the polls on Monday for five by-elections, including one in St-Laurent.

That seat was left vacant after the retirement of former Liberal leader Stephane Dion. Dion, who now serves as Canada’s ambassador to Germany and the European Union, won the riding eight consecutive times dating back to 1996.

The candidates are Liberal Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Conservative Jimmy Yu, William Fayad of the Bloc Quebecois, Mathieu Auclair of the New Democratic Party and Green Party member Daniel Green.

The other seats that will be filled are for Ottawa-Vanier and Markham-Thornhill in Ontario and Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore in Alberta.