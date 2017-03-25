St-Laurent hosts urban Cabane A Sucre
The borough of St-Laurent was home to its 13th Cabane A Sucre on Saturday, which featured traditional taffy and music.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 3:19PM EDT
St-Laurent got a little sweeter on Saturday as the borough was home to an urban sugar shack.
It was the thirteenth edition of the annual Cabane a Sucre, which featured the traditional taffy and music.
Maple trees in the area were tapped to make the sweet stuff.
Another tasting will be held next Saturday afternoon at Parc de la Petite Italie on Clark St.
