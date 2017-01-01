

The Canadian Press





A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition following a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in the St-Laurent borough.

The fire began at 3:30 a.m. in the basement of a building on Keller St. The woman suffered major burns all over her body and officials said they do fear for her life.

The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other buildings.

Police said the investigation has been transferred to the arson squad and investigators will be on the scene Sunday to examine the circumstances that led to the blaze.