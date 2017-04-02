St. Lambert depanneur damaged in Molotov attack
Longueuil police are investigating a Molotov cocktail attack that did minor damage to a St. Lambert depanneur on Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 8:52AM EDT
A spokesperson for Longueuil police said an alarm in the depanneur’s building was tripped at 3:45 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control.
The fire caused minor damage.
Longueuil police are investigating. No arrests have yet been made.