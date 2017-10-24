

CTV Montreal





One man was injured in an early morning shooting in St-Eustache on Tuesday.

Local police received a call at 2:15 a.m. regarding the incident on Myre St.

A 31-year-old man who was unknown to police was taken to hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

By the time police arrived, three suspects had fled the scene. They were described as three black men between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old, wearing hoodies and speaking English.

A perimeter was erected and forensic investigators have been dispatched to search for clues.

Police said they suspect the shooting was part of a breaking-and-entering.