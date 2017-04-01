

CTV Montreal





St. Columba House, the Point-St-Charles institution which has felt like a second home to many in the community, is celebrating a century of existence this year.

The community centre has helped families through the Great Depression and other hard times, like after the Lachine Canal closed.

Director Patricia Lisson said the times may have changed but 100 years later, the goal remains the same.

“We listen to folks and help them find their voice or give them a platform to share their voice,” she said.

The centre has long been a rallying point for community advocates, who have taken up causes like saving Point-St-Charles’ only English school and keeping a proposed casino out.

Today, it hosts preschool programs where parents must get involved and programs for intellectually challenged adults to help them lead autonomous and full lives.

“We have music therapy, drama therapy, art therapy,” said Hand-in-Hand coordinator Melissa Chamberlain. “This is a place where they have friends. For some of them, it’s family.”

At the end of April, the St. Columba House will host a gala to raise awareness and some money for its budget. That money will continue to fund the activities that have become such an integral part of the neighbourhood.

“Poverty isn’t going anywhere,” said Lisson. “It’s sad that we are still around having to give this kind of programming.”