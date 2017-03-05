SSJB president says meeting with Front National official was under "false pretenses"
SSJB president Maxime Laporte, left, said his meeting with Front National official Loup Viallet was conducted under false pretenses. (Photo via Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 8:54AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 9:41AM EST
The president of Montreal’s Société-Saint-Jean-Baptiste said his meeting with a member of France’s far-right Front National party on Thursday was conducted under false pretenses.
In a statement, Maxime Laporte said the party’s Loup Viallet presented himself as a leader of a non-governmental organization promoting Francophonie internationally.
Laporte said the meeting, while informal, was organizing unexpectedly.
Viallet refuted that account of the meeting on social media, saying the meeting had been scheduled a week in advance, the two had a two-hour-long discussion and Laporte knew which political party he was representing.
The Front National has been criticized for its nationalistic stances and xenophobic rhetoric.
Its leader, Marine Le Pen, visited Quebec in March 2016 when no members of any major political parties agreed to meet with her.
- With files from The Canadian Press
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Man arrested after striking pedestrian, stealing car
- Harvey takes gold in 50 km at World Championships
- SSJB president says meeting with Front National official was under "false pretenses"
- Winning Lotto 649 tickets sold in BC, Ontario, Quebec
- Couillard offers condolences to Haitian community following former president's death