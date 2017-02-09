

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers who have gone missing from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and were last seen in downtown Montreal.

Police say Molly Lacelle D’Amour, 17, and Tessa Ellis, 15, disappeared from the region on Feb. 5. They were last spotted on Feb. 8 on St. Hubert St. In Montreal.

Those close to them say they are concerned for their safety.

Molly Lacelle D’Amour is 1.52 metres (5 feet) tall and weighs about 57 kgs (125 lbs.). She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last spotted wearing black and pink winter boots, black jogging pants with white stripes and a black coat.

Tessa Ellis is 1.55 metres (5 foot 1) tall and weighs about 50 kgs (110 lbs.). She has blonde, very short hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses with black frames and has piercings : a septum piercing and two on her mouth. She was last seen wearing black leggings with sheer strips, a black winter coat and a red shawl attached to a hair band.

Anyone who spots the teenagers or has information that will help find them is urged to call the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.