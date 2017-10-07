SQ says no foul play in 18-year-old's death in Gaspe
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 9:17AM EDT
The body of an 18-year-old man was found in the Gaspe region on Saturday morning.
Police found the victim at around midnight, lying on the ground in the parking lot of a government building.
Surete du Quebec investigators said the man was part of a group that had climbed onto the building’s roof on Friday night.
According to the SQ, nothing criminal occurred, though the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death are unclear.
