

The Canadian Press





The body of an 18-year-old man was found in the Gaspe region on Saturday morning.

Police found the victim at around midnight, lying on the ground in the parking lot of a government building.

Surete du Quebec investigators said the man was part of a group that had climbed onto the building’s roof on Friday night.

According to the SQ, nothing criminal occurred, though the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death are unclear.