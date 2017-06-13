

The Sureté du Quebec has retrieved the bodies of two people who had disappeared several weeks ago.

The body of two-year-old Daphnée Levesque was found Tuesday on the banks of the Sainte Anne River in the Gaspé.

She was in a car that was swept away in early May as her family tried to drive across a flooded road.

Daphnée's mother managed to swim to safety, but her stepfather and the girl were taken away by the current.

The body of her stepfather, Mike Gagnon, was located the day after the incident., but searches for the girl were fruitless until Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile the body of a woman who fell into the Jean Larose rapids in May was also located on Tuesday.

The SQ confirmed the body of 21-year-old Maité Viens was found near where she disappeared.

The Jean Larose rapids are located at the base of Mont Sainte Anne de Beaupré, about 35 km northeast of Quebec City.