

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect officers believe is behind the kidnapping of the president of the Cora breakfast chain.

Nicholas Tsouflidis, 44, was forcibly taken from his Mirabel home on the evening of March 8 and was found, bound by duct tape, 18 kilometres away in Laval the following morning.

The SQ has asked for the public's help tracing any witnesses to the kidnapping. Police believe that the motive for the crime was ransom or extortion and not organized crime.

On Tuesday, the SQ released a computer sketch of their suspect: A man between the ages of 25 and 30, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are hoping someone in the area of Dagenais Blvd and Montee Champagnee in Laval near where he was found might have seen the man or someone may recognize him from the sketch. The victim told police he did not know the men.

Police also say the victim was kidnapped in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

Tsouflidis is the youngest son of franchise founder Cora Tsouflidou, who opened the first “Chez Cora” snack bar in 1987. The chain now boasts 50 locations in Quebec, and more than 130 across Canada. Nicholas Tsouflidis took over as president in 2008 after holding numerous positions in the restaurant since its inception.