

The Canadian Press





The Sûreté du Québec has recaptured a man in the Laurentians early Friday morning who had managed to escape their grasp some 24 hours earlier in Saint-Jérôme.

When he was found in the nearby residential area of Sainte-Sophie, Anthony Cliche was completely nude and was still struggling with the handcuffs police had place him in.

The 25-year-old man was treated for hypothermia.

Cliche had escaped shortly before dawn Thursday on foot from an SQ station located on de la Salette Blvd. in Saint-Jérôme, bare-chested and handcuffed.

Police say it’s unclear why he had stripped out of his clothes.