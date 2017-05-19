SQ recapture naked, handcuffed man who fled Saint-Jerome police station
The SQ says Anthony Cliche was found nude, still in handcuffs.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 7:33AM EDT
The Sûreté du Québec has recaptured a man in the Laurentians early Friday morning who had managed to escape their grasp some 24 hours earlier in Saint-Jérôme.
When he was found in the nearby residential area of Sainte-Sophie, Anthony Cliche was completely nude and was still struggling with the handcuffs police had place him in.
The 25-year-old man was treated for hypothermia.
Cliche had escaped shortly before dawn Thursday on foot from an SQ station located on de la Salette Blvd. in Saint-Jérôme, bare-chested and handcuffed.
Police say it’s unclear why he had stripped out of his clothes.
