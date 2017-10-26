

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec began a raid Thursday evening at the headquarters for the Montreal police department.

The mixed squad, which specializes in internal affairs, is apparently looking into one high-ranking officer. The SQ are also searching Station 38 and several other locations.

There are reports an officer was claiming overtime pay and other payments which he is not entitled to.

However police chief Philippe Pichet said this is not about any presumed fraud and told CTV News it concerns another matter, although he was not specific.