SQ officer convicted of manslaughter in 2014 fatal shooting of teenager
Sureté du Quebec officer Eric Deslauriers has been convicted of manslaughter
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:31PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec officer has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a teenager in 2014.
Quebec Court Judge Joelle Roy said in his ruling released today officer Eric Deslauriers was guilty of manslaughter for intentionally discharging a firearm without regard to the life or safety of others.
Deslauriers faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a minimum term of four years.
In January 2014, the officer stopped 17-year-old David-Hughes Lacour in a parking lot after a short car chase in the town of Sainte-Adele Que., about 80 kilometres north of Montreal. Lacour had been driving a stolen vehicle.
The officer testified that Lacour hit him with his car and fearing for his life, he discharged his weapon, but Roy found video evidence proved the car never struck the officer.
Deslauriers is due back in court in January for sentencing arguments.
